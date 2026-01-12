Kolek (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Sunday's 123-114 win over the Trail Blazers.

With the Knicks welcoming Josh Hart (ankle) back from an eight-game absence and feeding him 31 minutes in his return, no playing time was left over for Kolek, who fell out of the rotation for the first time since Nov. 19. Kolek's playing time had already been trending down heading into Sunday, as he played fewer than 20 minutes in each of the previous eight contests and shot a woeful 33.3 percent from the field over that stretch.