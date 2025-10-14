Kolek totaled 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal over 23 minutes in Monday's 120-103 preseason loss to the Wizards.

Kolek caught fire Monday with several Knicks regulars resting, leading all scorers with 20 points off the bench. The Marquette product saw limited action as a rookie last season, averaging 7.2 minutes across 41 regular-season games, and faces an uphill climb for consistent minutes with the offseason additions of Malcolm Brogdon and Jordan Clarkson.