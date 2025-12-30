default-cbs-image
Kolek is probable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs with right ankle soreness.

Kolek played through the issue during Monday's win over New Orleans, and the expectation remains the same for Wednesday. The 12 minutes he saw Monday were his fewest since the Dec. 9 win in Toronto, so it looks like Miles McBride's recent return has a drastic effect on Kolek's playing time.

