Knicks' Tyler Kolek: Likely to play against Spurs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kolek is probable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs with right ankle soreness.
Kolek played through the issue during Monday's win over New Orleans, and the expectation remains the same for Wednesday. The 12 minutes he saw Monday were his fewest since the Dec. 9 win in Toronto, so it looks like Miles McBride's recent return has a drastic effect on Kolek's playing time.
More News
-
Knicks' Tyler Kolek: Suiting up Monday•
-
Knicks' Tyler Kolek: Questionable for Monday•
-
Knicks' Tyler Kolek: Returning to bench role Thursday•
-
Knicks' Tyler Kolek: Nears triple-double in first start•
-
Knicks' Tyler Kolek: Making first NBA start Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Tyler Kolek: Records first career double-double•