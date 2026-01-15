Kolek racked up seven points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 loss to the Kings.

Kolek saw a healthy workload off the bench, as did Miles McBride with 28 minutes. Jalen Brunson left this game after five minutes with an ankle injury, leaving his status for Thursday's game against the Warriors in the air. If Brunson is not able to go, Kolek would suddenly find himself on the streaming radar.