Kolek finished Tuesday's 117-101 victory over the Raptors with two points (1-1 FG), one rebound, one assist and one steal across eight minutes.

Kolek logged single-digit minutes for the second straight game, continuing to serve as nothing more than a depth piece. Although he has seen the court in all but four games thus far, it's been slim pickings when it comes to production. Through 20 appearances, Kolek is averaging just 3.6 points and 1.9 assists in 9.9 minutes per game.