Kolek racked up 20 points (9-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

Kolek made his first career NBA start Tuesday in place of Jalen Brunson (ankle) and made the most of the opportunity, recording his second career double-double while finishing two assists shy of a triple-double. The Marquette product has carved out an expanded role in his second season, logging 20-plus minutes in three of the past four games and seeing double-digit minutes in 17 of 25 appearances overall. Provided Brunson returns, Kolek is likely to move back to a bench role for the Knicks' Christmas matchup Thursday with the Cavaliers, though he should still remain part of the rotation.