Kolek finished with two points (1-3 FG) over three minutes during Monday's 114-97 loss to the Mavericks.

Kolek's role basically evaporated in the loss, logging fewer than five minutes for the first time in his past 28 appearances. While we have seen brief flashes throughout the season, it appears as though Kolek is going to be limited moving forward, especially if the roster remains healthy. At this point, Kolek only holds value in dynasty formats and very deep redraft leagues.