Knicks' Tyler Kolek: Recalled to NBA
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Knicks recalled Kolek from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Thursday.
The Knicks assigned and recalled Kolek during the same day for two straight days, and they often did this in 2024-25 as well. He's likely to remain a fringe rotation player at the NBA level.
