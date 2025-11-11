Knicks' Tyler Kolek: Recalled to NBA
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
New York recalled Kolek from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Monday.
Kolek will continue to provide emergency depth at the NBA level. In nine regular-season appearances with New York, Kolek is averaging 7.2 minutes per contest.
