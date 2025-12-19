Kolek chipped in 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Thursday's 114-113 win over the Pacers.

Kolek followed up on his breakout game in the NBA Cup championship against the Spurs and put up a career-best performance in Thursday's win over the Pacers. The 24-year-old guard stuffed the stat in his most minutes off the bench this season, leading the team in assists and shooting an efficient 70 percent from the field. The Marquette product has taken advantage of Miles McBride (ankle) being out of the lineup, playing 20 or more minutes in back-to-back games after not surpassing 17 in any other game this season.