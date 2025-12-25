Kolek is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.

Kolek poured in 20 points and notched a double-double in his first NBA start Tuesday but will shift back to the bench with Jalen Brunson (ankle) returning for Christmas Day. Even in a reserve role, the second-year guard should continue to see meaningful run after averaging 16.1 minutes per game over the Knicks' past 15 contests.