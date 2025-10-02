Kolek tallied six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one assist and one steal across 11 minutes during Thursday's 99-84 win over the 76ers.

Kolek was one of 14 players who came off the bench for New York during the team's preseason opener. However, he'll likely play a role on this squad once the regular season begins after the Marquette product suited up for 41 regular-season games with the team during the 2024-25 campaign.