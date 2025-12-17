Kolek notched 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 20 minutes during Tuesday's 124-113 win over San Antonio.

Kolek scored a season-high 14 points, playing a key role down the stretch as the Knicks outlasted the Spurs to win the NBA Cup. Although this was an encouraging performance, it is likely an outlier when compared to the rest of the season. Prior to Tuesday, Kolek had played no more than 17 minutes in all 21 appearances thus far this season. We would need to see sustained production before adding him outside of very deep fantasy leagues.