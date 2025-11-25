Kolek had two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and five assists over 17 minutes during Monday's 113-100 win over the Nets.

Kolek handed out a season-high five assists, logging 17 minutes for the second straight game. With OG Anunoby (hamstring) and Landry Shamet (shoulder) sidelined, Kolek has been able to carve out a role as a backup option behind Jalen Brunson. With that said, there is no reason to consider him a viable fantasy asset outside deeper formats.