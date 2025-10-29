Knicks' Tyler Kolek: Sees 11 minutes in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kolek logged five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over 11 minutes during Tuesday's 121-111 loss to the Bucks.
Kolek continues to see scraps at the end of New York's bench. Through four games, he's seeing 12.0 minutes per contest with averages of 4.8 points, 2.0 assists and 0.8 three-pointers on 42.1 percent shooting from the field.
