Knicks' Tyler Kolek: Sees increased run in 2025-26

Kolek finished the 2025-26 campaign with averages of 4.4 points, 2.7 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per contest across 62 regular-season appearances (one start).

Kolek didn't see the floor during the Finals and logged double-digit minutes just three times during the postseason. The 25-year-old point guard took on an increased role in his second season but lost consistent playing time after Jose Alvarado was traded to New York. Kolek is under contract for next season, and the Knicks hold a team option on his contract for 2027-28.