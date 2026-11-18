Kolek totaled four points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound and three assists in 13 minutes during Tuesday's 111-102 win over Toronto.

The second-year guard provided some playmaking but attempted just five shots and failed to connect from beyond the arc. He has recorded at least three assists in five of his last six appearances, including seven assists in 16 minutes against Toronto on Sunday. Kolek remains a depth option in New York's backcourt and is unlikely to provide consistent fantasy value without an increase in playing time.