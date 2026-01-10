Kolek supplied two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 10 minutes during Friday's 112-107 loss to Phoenix.

Kolek struggled from the field Friday and saw his fewest minutes since Dec. 9. The second-year point guard has struggled with efficiency of late, shooting 35.7 percent from the field over his last five games. He'll likely continue to see rotational minutes for now, but he could fall out of favor once Josh Hart (ankle) and Landry Shamet (shoulder) return to action.