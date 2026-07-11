Knicks' Tyler Nickel: Hits six triples in SL loss

Nickel racked up 18 points (6-11 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and four rebounds across 22 minutes in Friday's 91-65 Summer League loss to the Nets.

Nickel caught fire from beyond the arc Friday, especially in the fourth quarter, when he knocked down all three of his three-point tries. The No. 47 overall pick in this year's draft finished as New York's second-leading scorer while connecting on a game-high six triples. His three-point shooting could be a useful tool for the defending champions, though he's far from guaranteed a consistent role with the Knicks.