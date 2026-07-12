Knicks' Tyler Nickel: Paces New York in SL loss

Nickel registered 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, two blocks and one assist over 30 minutes in Saturday's 70-49 Summer League loss to the Spurs.

While the Knicks struggled offensively as a team, Nickel was a bright spot, leading the way with 16 points fueled by a game-high four triples. The rookie is regarded as a high-level outside scorer after knocking down 40.0 percent of his three-point attempts on 7.6 tries per game across 36 appearances with Vanderbilt during the 2025-26 collegiate season.