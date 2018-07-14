Knicks' Tyrius Walker: Tallies 16 points in SL win

Walker totaled 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six assists, five rebounds, five steals and one block across 26 minutes during the Knicks' 102-83 win over the Pelicans in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.

The Division II product took advantage of a rare opportunity for extended playing time, filling out the stat sheet in impressive fashion. Walker had only averaged 3.5 minutes over two games prior to Friday's contest, so even his stellar effort may not be enough to earn him an opportunity to continue displaying his wares in training camp.