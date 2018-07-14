Knicks' Tyrius Walker: Tallies 16 points in SL win
Walker totaled 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six assists, five rebounds, five steals and one block across 26 minutes during the Knicks' 102-83 win over the Pelicans in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.
The Division II product took advantage of a rare opportunity for extended playing time, filling out the stat sheet in impressive fashion. Walker had only averaged 3.5 minutes over two games prior to Friday's contest, so even his stellar effort may not be enough to earn him an opportunity to continue displaying his wares in training camp.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...