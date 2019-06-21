King signed a contract with the Knicks on Friday as an undrafted free agent, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

King was once a highly-touted five-star recruit in high school but never panned out during his three years at Louisville. Despite King never being able to put it all together in college, he'll still have the opportunity to spend the offseason with the Knicks and potentially prove his worth.

