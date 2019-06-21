Knicks' V.J. King: Signs with Knicks
King signed a contract with the Knicks on Friday as an undrafted free agent, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
King was once a highly-touted five-star recruit in high school but never panned out during his three years at Louisville. Despite King never being able to put it all together in college, he'll still have the opportunity to spend the offseason with the Knicks and potentially prove his worth.
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...