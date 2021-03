Poirier is expected to be waived by the Knicks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Poirier was part of a three-team deal between the Knicks, Thunder and 76ers. He was initially sent to New York, but the expectation is that he'll end up a free agent. Poirier had a minimal role with the 76ers this season, as he averaged 0.8 points and 1.3 rebounds in 3.9 minutes. Wherever he ends up, there should be no expectation of him becoming fantasy relevant.