The Knicks acquired Poirier, Terrance Ferguson and a 2021 second-round pick in a three-team trade completed Thursday, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports. The Thunder will receive Tony Bradley, Austin Rivers and 2025 and 2026 second-round picks in the deal, while the 76ers will acquire George Hill and Ignas Brazdeikis.

Poirier has been outside of the Philadelphia rotation all season, averaging 3.9 minutes per game across 10 appearances. His situation likely won't improve much, if at all, in New York, where Mitchell Robinson, Nerlens Noel, Taj Gibson and Julius Randle are all expected to slot ahead of him in the pecking order at center. Given the Knicks' ample depth at the position, Poirier could be waived if the organization prefers to use his roster spot to address another area of need.