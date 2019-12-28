Play

Knicks' Wayne Ellington: Available Saturday

Ellington (Achilles) is listed as available for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

Ellington's been cleared to return after a 10-game absence that stemmed from a sore left Achilles. In 18 appearances prior to the injury, the veteran guard was averaging 4.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.2 threes in 14.3 minutes per contest.

