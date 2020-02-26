Knicks' Wayne Ellington: Available Wednesday
Ellington (illness) is available Wednesday against the Hornets.
Ellington has been battling an illness, but he'll make his return to the court Wednesday. Since the new year, he's averaging 6.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17.3 minutes.
