Knicks' Wayne Ellington: Could return Saturday
Ellington (Achilles) noted that he may be able to play as soon as Saturday against the Wizards, Ian Begley of SNY.com reports.
A left Achilles injury has sidelined Ellington since Dec. 7, but a return appears likely in the near future. More information on his status may arrive following the Knicks' Saturday morning shootaround.
