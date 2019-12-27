Play

Knicks' Wayne Ellington: Could return Saturday

Ellington (Achilles) noted that he may be able to play as soon as Saturday against the Wizards, Ian Begley of SNY.com reports.

A left Achilles injury has sidelined Ellington since Dec. 7, but a return appears likely in the near future. More information on his status may arrive following the Knicks' Saturday morning shootaround.

