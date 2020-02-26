Knicks' Wayne Ellington: Expected back Wednesday
Ellington (illness) is considered probable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Ian Begley of SNY reports.
Ellington had been battling an illness for the last several days, but he's trending toward returning to availability Wednesday night. Over his last four healthy games, Ellington is averaging 12.3 points and 3.0 made threes in 23.0 minutes.
