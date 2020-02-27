Knicks' Wayne Ellington: Not part of rotation
Ellington (coach's decision) didn't see the floor during Wednesday's 107-101 loss to the Hornets.
Ellington had been dealing with illness over the last several days but was cleared to play in this one. Nevertheless, he didn't end up earning a single second on a night when 11 Knicks earned double-digit minutes. Ellington is in the midst of a down year in terms of his three-point shooting, and he does little else besides that.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...