Knicks' Wayne Ellington: Not part of rotation

Ellington (coach's decision) didn't see the floor during Wednesday's 107-101 loss to the Hornets.

Ellington had been dealing with illness over the last several days but was cleared to play in this one. Nevertheless, he didn't end up earning a single second on a night when 11 Knicks earned double-digit minutes. Ellington is in the midst of a down year in terms of his three-point shooting, and he does little else besides that.