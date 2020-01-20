Knicks' Wayne Ellington: Off injury report
Ellington (illness) doesn't appear on the Knicks' injury report for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
Ellington had been listed as questionable with the illness ahead of the Knicks' previous game Saturday, but he ultimately gained clearance to suit up in the team's 90-87 loss to the 76ers. The veteran failed to see the floor in a coach's decision, however, as bench boss Mike Miller opted to go with Allonzo Trier and Kevin Knox as the backup wings behind starters Reggie Bullock and Marcus Morris.
