Knicks' Wayne Ellington: Offers little in return

Ellington had just three points, two steals, one rebound and one assist in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 117-87 loss to the Lakers.

Ellington made his return after missing 10 games with an Achilles injury. He is likely to be eased back into things and only played 15 minutes in the blowout. Ellington struggles to have 12-team value even when he is playing starters minutes. That in itself seems a long way off at this point and he should be ignored in all standard leagues.