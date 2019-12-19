Play

Knicks' Wayne Ellington: Out again Friday

Ellington (Achilles) will not play Friday against the Heat, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

A sore left Achilles will keep Ellington sidelined for a seventh consecutive game Friday. With a back-to-back set on tap for the Knicks, there's a good chance Ellington remains sidelined through the weekend.

