Knicks' Wayne Ellington: Out again Tuesday
Ellington (Achilles) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Portland.
Ellington will miss his second straight matchup due to an Achilles injury. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to return in time for the second half of New York's back-to-back Wednesday against Golden State.
