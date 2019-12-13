Knicks' Wayne Ellington: Out Friday
Ellington (Achilles) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Sacramento.
Ellington will miss his fourth straight game due to an Achilles injury. His next chance to return comes Sunday in Denver.
