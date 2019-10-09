Knicks' Wayne Ellington: Out with illness
Ellington did not practice Wednesday due to an illness.
The specifics regarding Ellington's illness are unclear at this time. Consider him questionable to play in Friday's preseason game against the Wizards.
More News
-
Knicks' Wayne Ellington: Reaches deal with Knicks•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Hits three triples Saturday•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Scores 14 in loss•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Impressive scoring night in loss•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Drops 26 in loss•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Drops game-high 25 points Thursday•
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.