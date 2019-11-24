Knicks' Wayne Ellington: Posts first double-digit game
Ellington scored 13 points (4-11 FG, 4-10 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go along with one rebound and one assist in 21 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 111-104 loss against the Spurs.
Ellington came out of nowhere to score 13 points, a total that represented his season high. That said, he logged five DNP designations across New York's last nine matches and in three others, he didn't reach the 15-minute plateau. It's safe to say he won't have much value unless he can carve a semi-regular role in David Fizdale's rotation going forward.
