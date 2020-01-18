Knicks' Wayne Ellington: Questionable Saturday
Ellington is questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers due to an illness.
Ellington's availability has been sparse all season, and it's possible he misses his 22nd game of the year Saturday. If that's the case, Allonzo Trier, Kadeem Allen and Damyean Dotson could all see extra minutes.
