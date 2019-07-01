Knicks' Wayne Ellington: Reaches deal with Knicks
Ellington and the Knicks agreed to terms Sunday on a two-year, $16 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
While the Knicks missed out on their big targets, they continue to stockpile mid-level free agents on shorter-term deals. Ellington will join Julius Randle, Bobby Portis, Reggie Bullock and Taj Gibson as new arrivals next season, and all four project to play fairly significant roles. Ellington split last season between Miami and Detroit, shooting a combined 37.1 percent from three on 7.0 attempts per game.
