Knicks' Wayne Ellington: Remains out Wednesday
Ellington (Achilles) will not play Wednesday against the Warriors.
With the Knicks playing the second half of a back-to-back, it's no surprise to see Ellington remain sidelined for a third consecutive game as he continues to battle an Achilles injury. His next chance to play comes Friday in Sacramento.
