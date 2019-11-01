Knicks' Wayne Ellington: Returns to bench

Ellington will head to the bench Friday against Boston, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

Ellington had previously been expected to start, but the Knicks will go with Frank Ntilikina instead in search of a better defensive matchup against Kemba Walker. The decision could hurt Ellington's minutes but will let him face the typically softer defense from the opposing bench.

