Knicks' Wayne Ellington: Ruled out Saturday

Ellington won't play in Saturday's game against Indiana due to a sore left Achilles.

This is the first time information about an Achilles issue for Ellington has cropped up. At this point, it's unclear how severe the injury is, or if it'll require an extended absence for the veteran. Look for Damyean Dotson to see an uptick in minutes as long as Ellington remains out.

