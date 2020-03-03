Knicks' Wayne Ellington: Scores 15 points off bench
Ellington posted 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 19 minutes during Monday's 125-123 win over the Rockets.
Ellington has been out of the rotation for most of the season, but he has appeared in seven out of 10 games from Feb. 6 onwards. He has scored in double digits four times during that stretch and could be headed for a bigger role off the bench during the final weeks of the regular season.
