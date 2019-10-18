Play

Knicks' Wayne Ellington: Starting Friday

Ellington is starting Friday's preseason game against the Pelicans, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Ellington isn't expected to open the season in a starting role, though he'll get an opportunity Friday to prove that he deserves to play a key role in the rotation. He'll start alongside Dennis Smith, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson.

