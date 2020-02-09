Knicks' Wayne Ellington: Ties for team scoring lead

Ellington put up 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with five rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes Saturday in the Knicks' 95-92 win over the Pistons.

After opening February outside of interim coach Mike Miller's rotation, Ellington has surprisingly logged 45 minutes between the past two contests, turning in double-digit scoring performances in both of those outings. His 17 points Saturday tied Julius Randle for tops on the team, and Ellington logged eight minutes more than any of the other five players who were used off the bench. Though the veteran doesn't really have a spot in the rebuilding Knicks' long-term plans, Ellington looks like he could receive more opportunities on the wing following the recent trade of Marcus Morris to the Clippers.