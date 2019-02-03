Knicks' Wesley Matthews: Available vs. Grizzlies
Matthews will be available for Sunday's game against Memphis, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
After coming over from the Mavericks via trade, Matthews will be available to make his Knicks debut, though it's unclear how much of a role he'll have with limited, if any, practice time with his new team. The veteran wing is considered a trade or buyout candidate as the deadline approaches, so this may not be his final stop. Regardless, the Knicks have publicly maintained that they intend to hang on to Matthews, so for the time being he'll join Allonzo Trier, Kevin Knox, Damyean Dotson and Mario Hezonja in the wing rotation.
