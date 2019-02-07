Knicks' Wesley Matthews: Likely being bought out
The Knicks are intending to grant Matthews a buyout after Thursday's trade deadline passes, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.
It's not exactly clear when Matthews and the Knicks will part ways, but this report indicates that will occur at some point in the near future. Matthews figures to be a hot commodity on the free-agent market given his three-point shooting and experience, and he figures to garner interest from several contenders. The Pacers are currently the leaders for Matthews' services, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
