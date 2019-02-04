Knicks' Wesley Matthews: Plays big minutes in debut
Matthews put up five points (2-8 FG, 1-7 3Pt) and one rebound in 28 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Knicks' 96-84 loss to the Grizzlies.
Making his team debut after Friday's blockbuster deal between the Knicks and Mavericks was finalized, Matthews somewhat surprisingly finished third on New York in minutes despite having no practice time with his new squad leading up to the contest. According to Mark Stein of The New York Times, the Knicks are looking to reroute Matthews elsewhere prior to Thursday's trade deadline, which suggests the big minutes he received may have been borne out of a desire to showcase him to other teams. Even if the Knicks aren't able to work out a trade prior to the deadline, there's a good chance New York buys out the money remaining Matthews' $18.62 million salary for 2018-19. No matter where Matthews finishes the season, it's difficult to imagine him consistently approaching the 29.8 minutes per game he's averaged through 45 outings.
