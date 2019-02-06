Knicks' Wesley Matthews: Poor efficiency in starting role
Matthews produced nine points (2-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 25 minutes Tuesday in the Knicks' 105-92 loss to the Pistons.
Matthews came off the bench for his team debut Sunday against the Grizzlies but moved into the starting five for this one, bumping Damyean Dotson to the second unit. For the second straight game, Matthews endured a rough shooting day and doesn't look to be a must-hold option outside of deeper fantasy formats even if he sticks on the top unit. That's far from guaranteed, however, as the Knicks would probably like to deal Matthews ahead of Thursday's deadline or buy him out of his contract at a later date if they can't find a trade partner.
