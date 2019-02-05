Knicks' Wesley Matthews: Starting Tuesday
Matthews is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Detroit, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
Matthews is set to make his first start since joining the Knicks, after logging a solid chunk of minutes (28) in his team debut off the bench Sunday against Memphis. With Matthews moving into the starting five, Damyean Dotson will bump down to a bench role.
More News
-
Knicks' Wesley Matthews: Plays big minutes in debut•
-
Knicks' Wesley Matthews: Available vs. Grizzlies•
-
Knicks' Wesley Matthews: Will not suit up Friday•
-
Knicks' Wesley Matthews: Traded to Knicks•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Scoreless in Friday's win•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Will play Saturday•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...