Knicks' Wesley Matthews: Traded to Knicks

Matthews was traded to the Knicks along with Dennis Smith and DeAndre Jordan in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis, Time Hardaway, Courtney Lee and Trey Burke, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Matthews' expiring contract was used to help the Knicks complete a salary dump as part of the Porzingis deal. And given the state of the Knicks, it's possible Matthews has very little desire to stick around in New York. The Knicks also have very little incentive to play a guy like Matthews given their desire to develop younger talent and get a high draft pick this offseason, so this may not be his final landing spot. Nevertheless, at this time, Matthews is by far the best shooting guard the team has, and his fantasy value is all contingent on how the Knicks decide to use him.