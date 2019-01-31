Knicks' Wesley Matthews: Traded to Knicks
Matthews was traded to the Knicks along with Dennis Smith and DeAndre Jordan in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis, Time Hardaway, Courtney Lee and Trey Burke, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Matthews' expiring contract was used to help the Knicks complete a salary dump as part of the Porzingis deal. And given the state of the Knicks, it's possible Matthews has very little desire to stick around in New York. The Knicks also have very little incentive to play a guy like Matthews given their desire to develop younger talent and get a high draft pick this offseason, so this may not be his final landing spot. Nevertheless, at this time, Matthews is by far the best shooting guard the team has, and his fantasy value is all contingent on how the Knicks decide to use him.
More News
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Scoreless in Friday's win•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Will play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Tabbed as questionable Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Returns Monday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Questionable Monday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Will not play Sunday•
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...